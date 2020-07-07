Mumbai Angels commits funding to ed-tech startup Edhusk

Edhusk Pvt. Ltd, an education-technology startup that focuses on a hybrid approach for students looking for tutors, has raised funding from investment platform Mumbai Angels Network.

Jaipur-based EdHusk, founded by Himanshu Meena, said in a statement it will use the funds to expand its services to newer domains as well as automate the tutor search and selection process. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

The startup provides personalised one-on-one services at students’ homes. It personalises tutor matches for students based on personality assessments, and leverages technology-driven learning models.

“EdHusk is aiming to provide students with easily accessible high-quality customised learning and activities,” Mumbai Angels co-promoter and chief executive officer Nandini Mansinghka said.

This is the latest startup bet for Mumbai Angels, which was established in 2006 and says it has over 400 members across chapters in regions including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The investment platform has a portfolio of more than 140 companies with over Rs 150 crore in investments. It says it has also scored over 45 exits.

Last week, the network announced a $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) investment in Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which operates a defence-technology company focussed on developing indigenous intellectual property.

Last month, the angel group invested in agri-tech startup Concinnity Agro2o Pvt. Ltd, which develops products focused on making hydroponics-based farming accessible to both small farmers and commercial institutions.

Also last month, it announced a Rs 1.75 crore commitment to Crimson Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a health-tech startup focused on ostomy care.

Early-stage deals in ed-tech segment

The investment in EdHusk represents continued investor interest in the education-technology segment. Bigger privately held companies such as Byju’s and Unacademy have raised large cheques at frequent intervals from marquee investors. However, there have been several early-stage deals in the segment as well.

Last week, the institution-management focussed Ken42 EdTech Pvt Ltd secured Rs 11 crore from investors including the sector-agnostic Turbostart, a pan-India programme that mentors early-stage startups through cohorts.

In June, the ed-tech arm of Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt. Ltd raised funding from Bollywood actor-producer and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty. Also last month, Inflection Point Ventures invested around Rs 1.14 crore in Edvizo Media Pvt Ltd, a startup that acts as a marketplace for competitive examination institutes.