VC firm OG Capital appoints Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder

Early-stage venture capital firm Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital) said Tuesday it has appointed Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder and head of enterprise investments.

Mohite is an entrepreneur and operator with a track of building, and scaling startups across enterprise SaaS, cybersecurity, B2B marketplaces, healthcare, supply chain, engineering services, and finance, the VC firm said.

As a two-time founder, who has successfully exited both his companies, he brings expertise in product development, technology innovation, and go-to-market strategies for the B2B segment. In total, he has over a decade of experience.

“Raj, as we call him, embodies the founder spirit and operational depth that OG Capital stands for,” said Sayan Ghosh, co-founder and managing partner of OG Capital.

“His experience in scaling startups from 0-1 and then from 1-10 phases profitably, aligns perfectly with our co-building philosophy. With his strategic insights and proven strong track record, Raj’s expertise will drive impactful growth and innovation in the enterprise solutions space within our portfolio. Having successfully built and sold enterprise solutions to customers across the US, India, and SEA markets, Raj is an asset for the fund as well as our enterprise-focused portfolio companies and a cornerstone of OG Capital’s co-building strategy,” added Sayan.

Mohite’s track record includes roles at Threatlandscape (acquired by Netenrich), Aerchain, and Explara. As head of enterprise investments, Mohite will lead the VC firm’s efforts in identifying high-potential startups, tackling challenges across product-market fit, creating and executing go-to-market strategies alongside founders, hyper-scaling profitably, and steering them towards becoming a category leader.

“I see this as a great opportunity to contribute to our startup ecosystem by redefining what venture capital stands for, especially with our cobuilding ethos…I am also proud that all the companies that we have invested in are on track for a 5x revenue and valuation jump within the first 12 months,” said Mohite.

OG Capital, which is focused on early and growth-stage investments in consumer and enterprise solutions, has a target corpus of Rs 300 crore for its maiden fund. The fund plans to invest in over 20 companies up to Rs 15 crore each. It has already backed three startups.

