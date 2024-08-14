Valar Ventures, Unbound invest in Syfe; Piper Serica backs Six Sense Mobility

Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO, Syfe

Syfe, a savings and investment platform, and smart mobility startup Six Sense Mobility have raised funding from venture capital investors, the companies said Wednesday.

Syfe

The company raised $27 million (Rs 226 crores) in funding from existing investors such as Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Unbound, among others. With this, it has raised cumulative funds of around $79 million.

The startup will use the fresh infusion to expand its engineering and product team at its Gurugram tech headquarters.

The wealthtech startup claims that it has become profitable in its home market, Singapore, since early 2024, with average client assets more than doubling since 2023.

Syfe is a wealthtech platform that is licensed and operational in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. It claims to have customers from over 60 countries.

Six Sense Mobility

The mobility company has raised Rs 6 crore in a seed round from Piper Serica VC. The company had previously raised funds from Saurabh Nayyar of Docbel Group.

Six Sense Mobility is a deep-tech smart mobility startup working in the connected and intelligent mobility technologies segment.

Founded by Sumit Roy, Kapil Rao, and Narendra Kumar Verma, the Delhi-based startup plans to use the funds to increase its team size, build production capacity, and for research and development of technologies for vehicle safety.

The company plans to scale in Indian and foreign markets in the next few years as the connected cars market is expected to reach $165 billion by 2029 from about $75 billion, the startup said in a statement.

