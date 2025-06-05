Valar Ventures-backed wealth platform Syfe raises $80 mn in Series C funding

Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO, Syfe

Investment platform Syfe, which last year secured funding from existing investors, has raised $80 million (Rs 685 crore) in a Series C funding round led by two British family offices.

The Singapore-based startup, with operations in India, raised the funding in two tranches--the latest $53-million adds to a previous $27 million secured in 2024. The round was primarily led by the two family offices, with participation from returning investors Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures and Unbound.

Syfe said the funds will be used to scale its reach across Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, and to expand its engineering and product teams based in Gurugram, its tech headquarters. The company also plans to improve its customer experience and expand its product suite.

"In our markets of Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, nearly half of all adults are in the ‘mass affluent’ segment, meaning those who have between a few hundred to a few million dollars in investable assets, and this segment is growing fast," said Dhruv Arora, founder and CEO of Syfe. "Our team, based out of Gurugram Tech Headquarters in India, plays a critical role in driving this expansion and building a truly global offering,” Arora added.

Syfe was founded in 2019 by Arora as a savings and investment platform which provides cash management solutions and brokerage services. The company has a customer base in more than 60 countries and is operational in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, managing over $10 billion in assets. It has also partnered with global asset managers BlackRock and PIMCO.

The company has raised over $130 million to date and counts global investors Valar Ventures and Unbound on its cap table. It has partnered with industry leaders such as BlackRock and PIMCO.

The company has also been hiring industry executives from multinational firms. Some recent hires include Sanjeev Malik, former managing director at BlackRock; and Dane Ricketts, Syfe’s new VP of marketing, who worked as a senior executive in companies like Procter & Gamble and Grab.

