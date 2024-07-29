Unified investment thesis important for family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium GreenGen's Nilang Jain and VNAM co-founder Vishesh Narang at VCCircle summit

Establishing a predefined investment charter and aligning the investment strategy across the team are crucial for building operational resilience and ensuring continuity in family offices, panelists at the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024 said on Friday. "Promoters can excel at running their businesses but may not necessarily be great investment managers. ......