Unbound, Cleevo, GydeXP bag early-stage funding

Unbound Security founders Vignesh Subbiah and Rajaram Srinivasan

Artificial intelligence deployment startup Unbound, cleaning brand Cleevo, and travel platform GydeXP have secured funding in seed and pre-seed rounds from various investors, the companies said on Thursday.

Unbound has secured $4 million (Rs 34.2 crore) in an “oversubscribed” seed round led by Race Capital, with participation from Wayfinder Ventures, Y Combinator, Massive Tech Ventures and some angel investors.

Advertisement

Unbound was founded by Rajaram Srinivasan and Vignesh Subbiah in Bengaluru. The company said it plans to deploy over $1 million capital in India to support hiring and growth plans.

The startup provides IT teams a gateway to introduce and manage AI tools in the enterprise, which plugs into AI tools like Cursor, Roo, Cline or internal document copilots, providing real-time protection, model routing, and usage analytics. Unbound provides visibility into usage patterns, helps control the flow of sensitive data, and enables policy enforcement to align with organizational standards. Unbound makes enterprise AI adoption safer, more transparent, and easier to manage.

Advertisement

Home hygiene brand Cleevo has raised $1 million seed funding led by Eternal Capital, with participation from Zeca Capital.

Some angels and syndicate investors also joined the round including DeVC, Utsav Somani (iSeed), Suhail Sameer (OTP Ventures), Sumit Jalan, Ajay Kumar (Action Tesa Group), and Alok Mittal (Indifi), as well as key members of the Venture Garage Network.

With the fresh capital, the company aims to expand its manufacturing capacity, invest in R&D, and enhance its digital distribution, B2B pilots, and select international markets. Cleevo said it also plans to expand the size of its team and brand building efforts.

Advertisement

Cleevo was founded by Mayank Jain. Its products are sold via platforms like Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart and its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) site.

GydeXP

Travel platform GydeXP has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage venture capital fund Rukam Sitara, valuing the company at Rs 15 crore.

Advertisement

The company said the funds will be used to enhance its AI-driven product capabilities, onboard top travel creators to grow its community ecosystem, and scale travel operations in select destinations like Goa, Dalhousie, and Bali.

Deepnav Experiences Pvt. Ltd, which operates the platform, counts Aakarshan Saxena as its founder. Gyde XP enables travel creators to monetize their expertise through curated getaways while offering travellers automated, community-driven experiences.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments