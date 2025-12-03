India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

By Malvika Maloo

  • 03 Dec 2025
Premium
India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain
Credit: Pixabay

Private equity firm India SME Investments, which focuses on small and medium enterprises and counts companies such as Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, online loan platform KreditBee, and fashion retailer CityKart in its portfolio, has backed a specialty coffee brand that has scaled so far without external capital.  The PE firm, currently investing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Apple bites back, will resist govt order on preloading state-run app

Consumer

Apple bites back, will resist govt order on preloading state-run app

Pro
Peak XV set for another multibagger as Wakefit eyes over $700 mn valuation in IPO

Consumer

Peak XV set for another multibagger as Wakefit eyes over $700 mn valuation in IPO

Premium
Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

Consumer

Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

German Doner Kebab set to enter India next year, eyes $1.3 bn in global sales

Consumer

German Doner Kebab set to enter India next year, eyes $1.3 bn in global sales

Dairy firm Ace International raises $35 mn in maiden external fundraise

Consumer

Dairy firm Ace International raises $35 mn in maiden external fundraise

Pro
PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

Consumer

PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW