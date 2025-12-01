Peak XV set for another multibagger as portfolio firm eyes over $700 mn valuation
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Peak XV set for another multibagger as portfolio firm eyes over $700 mn valuation

Peak XV set for another multibagger as portfolio firm eyes over $700 mn valuation

By Aman Rawat

  • 01 Dec 2025
Pro
Peak XV set for another multibagger as portfolio firm eyes over $700 mn valuation
Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV Partners

Domestic venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, which has recently recorded big-scale outcomes from trading platform Groww and digital payments company Pine Labs, is set to clock another multibagger liquidity moment as a portfolio company has moved closer toward its initial public offering. The  VC firm, formerly known as Sequoia Capital ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

Consumer

Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

German Doner Kebab set to enter India next year, eyes $1.3 bn in global sales

Consumer

German Doner Kebab set to enter India next year, eyes $1.3 bn in global sales

Dairy firm Ace International raises $35 mn in maiden external fundraise

Consumer

Dairy firm Ace International raises $35 mn in maiden external fundraise

Pro
PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

Consumer

PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

Premium
Searchlight: VVF India charts recovery from dues; revenue, margin rise in FY25

Consumer

Searchlight: VVF India charts recovery from dues; revenue, margin rise in FY25

KKR tops up bet on Lighthouse Learning; PSP Investments joins as new investor

Consumer

KKR tops up bet on Lighthouse Learning; PSP Investments joins as new investor

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW