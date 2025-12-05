Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels

Premium
Naturohabit Pvt Ltd, the parent of beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit, has begun early discussions with investors for a fresh funding round as it looks to accelerate growth, several people familiar with the development told VCCircle. Founded in 2019 by Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal, the company makes Ayurveda-based natural beauty ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.