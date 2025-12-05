Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels

Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels

Premium
Nat Habit starts fresh funding talks, looks to scale products, channels
The Nat Habit team

Naturohabit Pvt Ltd, the parent of beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit, has begun early discussions with investors for a fresh funding round as it looks to accelerate growth, several people familiar with the development told VCCircle.  Founded in 2019 by Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal, the company makes Ayurveda-based natural beauty ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in ITC Hotels

Consumer

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in ITC Hotels

Pro
Blackstone set to strike control deal for Indian school operator

Consumer

Blackstone set to strike control deal for Indian school operator

Premium
India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

Consumer

India SME Investments brews fresh bet in bootstrapped coffee chain

Apple bites back, will resist govt order on preloading state-run app

Consumer

Apple bites back, will resist govt order on preloading state-run app

Pro
Peak XV set for another multibagger as Wakefit eyes over $700 mn valuation in IPO

Consumer

Peak XV set for another multibagger as Wakefit eyes over $700 mn valuation in IPO

Premium
Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

Consumer

Backpacker chain Hosteller in advanced talks to raise fresh capital

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW