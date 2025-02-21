True North, Temasek-backed Niva Bupa probes data leak claim

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co said Friday an anonymous person has claimed to have access to its customer data and that it is investigating whether any data has been leaked.

"The threat actor via email, claims to have the customer data of Niva Bupa. As a matter of urgency, we continue to conduct investigation(s) of data leak and implement measures to mitigate the risk,” the company said in a statement.

The insurer didn’t provide any other details.

The development comes barely a few months after Niva Bupa went public in November last year. The company’s initial public offering comprised a fresh issue of shares to raise Rs 800 crore as well as an offer for sale by Bupa Plc and a special purpose vehicle of private equity firms True North and Faering Capital. The vehicle owned a 17.47% stake in the insurer as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Niva Bupa also counts Singapore state investment firm Temasek and Indian PE firms A91 Partners and Motilal Oswal Alternates as its shareholders. Temasek and A91 topped up their investments in the insurer ahead of the IPO.

Meanwhile, Niva Bupa is at least the third insurance company in India to have been hit by a cyber threat in recent months. HDFC Life Insurance said in November that an unknown source shared customer data with it while Star Health said in August some of its customer data, including medical reports, were stolen.

