Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund

Pro Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Alts

​Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, the alternative​ investment arm of the Kotak Group that operates multi-asset funds across special situations, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and private credit, has started the process to raise its third special situations fund, VCCircle has gathered. The alternative investment firm, which had garnered $1 billion ......