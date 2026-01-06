Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund

Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund

Pro
Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund
Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Alts

​Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, the alternative​ investment arm of the Kotak Group that operates multi-asset funds across special situations, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and private credit, has started the process to raise its third special situations fund, VCCircle has gathered. The alternative investment firm, which had garnered $1 billion ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
SBI Funds Management kicks off IPO process, appoints bankers

Finance

SBI Funds Management kicks off IPO process, appoints bankers

Premium
IPO-bound Aye Finance taps offshore investor

Finance

IPO-bound Aye Finance taps offshore investor

Warburg, Kedaara, Mubadala double down on Avanse Financial

Finance

Warburg, Kedaara, Mubadala double down on Avanse Financial

VC-backed Unnati to acquire Info Edge's stake in Gramophone

Finance

VC-backed Unnati to acquire Info Edge's stake in Gramophone

HDFC AMC forays into private credit, taps IFC for maiden fund's first close

Finance

HDFC AMC forays into private credit, taps IFC for maiden fund's first close

SEBI directs phased rollout of merchant banking overhaul

Finance

SEBI directs phased rollout of merchant banking overhaul

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW