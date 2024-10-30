Family offices, others co-invest over $50 mn in travel startup TripFactory

Singapore-based travel platform TripFactory has raised $50 million in a Series A funding led by an undisclosed corporate investor and some other individual backers.

The parent company of the startup – also having operations in India - said the latest funding round has taken its valuation to $500 million.

The unnamed investor, which is headquartered in India, was joined by veteran investors such as Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola, Mohandas Pai and Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai.

An email request to the company did not elicit any response at the time of publishing this article.

The latest capital infusion comes roughly nine years after TripFactory raised $10 million in its seed round from Aarin Capital.

This new funding will "allow us to expand our market presence, diversify our product offerings, and elevate customer experiences in both existing and new markets," said Vinay Gupta, founder and CEO at TripFactory.

Founded in 2014 by travel portal via.com co-founders Vinay Gupta and Amit Aggarwal, TripFactory says it operates in over 110 countries and partners with travel agents to offer customised vacation packages through its platform tripfactory.com.

