Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India’s highest-paid independent directors
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India’s highest-paid independent directors

Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India’s highest-paid independent directors

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 01 Oct 2025
Premium
Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India’s highest-paid independent directors
Haigreve Khaitan (left) and KV Chowdary

A top lawyer, a technology industry veteran, and a former bureaucrat who headed India’s tax and anti-corruption agencies have joined the list of the country’s highest-paid independent directors, according to a VCCircle analysis. The analysis of publicly listed companies to identify the top-paid independent directors during the year through March 2025 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
AP Moller Capital's Singapore head exits amid Asia expansion push

People

AP Moller Capital's Singapore head exits amid Asia expansion push

Verlinvest appoints former Swiggy, Ola exec as operating partner

Consumer

Verlinvest appoints former Swiggy, Ola exec as operating partner

Premium
India Inc's highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25

General

India Inc's highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25

Premium
India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

General

India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

Unilever picks longtime insider Srinivas Pathak as finance chief

Consumer

Unilever picks longtime insider Srinivas Pathak as finance chief

Multi-family office Entrust names co-founder Sreepriya as CEO

People

Multi-family office Entrust names co-founder Sreepriya as CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW