Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India’s highest-paid independent directors

Premium Haigreve Khaitan (left) and KV Chowdary

A top lawyer, a technology industry veteran, and a former bureaucrat who headed India’s tax and anti-corruption agencies have joined the list of the country’s highest-paid independent directors, according to a VCCircle analysis. The analysis of publicly listed companies to identify the top-paid independent directors during the year through March 2025 ......