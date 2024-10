Tiger Global-backed Classplus eyes M&As, new offerings as cash burn reduces

Premium L to R: Bhaswat Agarwal and Mukul Rustagi, co-founders, Classplus

Classplus, an edtech startup backed by several venture capital investors such as Blume Ventures and Tiger Global, has enough dry powder to grab any acquisition opportunity, a top executive told VCCircle. The startup, which is owned by Bunch Microtechnologies Pvt Ltd and raised $70 million (over Rs 580 crore) in 2022 ......