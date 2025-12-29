Zepto files for IPO as quick-commerce race heats up

Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha | Credit: Contrary Capital

Indian quick commerce company Zepto has filed for an initial public offering worth 110 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) through the confidential route, it said on Monday, in what is expected to be among the country's most anticipated listings in 2026.

Quick-commerce firms in India are locked in an intense battle for market share, pouring in billions to open more stores as India's growing urban consumer base increasingly opts for 10-minute deliveries for everything from groceries to electronics.

Founded in 2021, Zepto offers over 45,000 products and competes with rivals such as Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart.

The Bengaluru-based company was valued at $7 billion in its previous funding round in October when it raised $450 million.

Last week, Zepto filed for an IPO via the confidential route with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The confidential route allows companies to keep their IPO filings private until the launch.

