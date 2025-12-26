Coforge inks $2.35 bn deal to acquire Advent, Warburg-backed Encora
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Coforge inks $2.35 bn deal to acquire Advent, Warburg-backed Encora

Coforge inks $2.35 bn deal to acquire Advent, Warburg-backed Encora

By Reuters

  • 26 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Coforge inks $2.35 bn deal to acquire Advent, Warburg-backed Encora
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian IT services provider Coforge said on Friday it would acquire U.S.-based AI firm Encora from private equity groups Advent International and Warburg Pincus at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion.

The acquisition will give Coforge a stronger foothold in the AI-led services segment, the company said, adding that the business is likely to deliver $2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year to March 2027.

Coforge said it will fund the equity value of the deal, worth $1.89 billion, through the issue of preference shares, which will give Encora shareholders a 20% stake in the Indian firm.

Advertisement
CoforgeEncoraWarburg PincusAdvent International

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Startups get strong interest from investors at VCCircle's The Pitch

TMT

Startups get strong interest from investors at VCCircle's The Pitch

Premium
Multiples PE-backed Niyo shutting down a customer-facing service

TMT

Multiples PE-backed Niyo shutting down a customer-facing service

Prosperr.io, Naxatra Labs secure funding in early-stage rounds

TMT

Prosperr.io, Naxatra Labs secure funding in early-stage rounds

Oyo parent Prism gets shareholder nod to raise $742 mn via IPO

TMT

Oyo parent Prism gets shareholder nod to raise $742 mn via IPO

Premium
Medikabazaar raising fresh funding from PE investor

Healthcare

Medikabazaar raising fresh funding from PE investor

ValueQuest leads CoreEL Technologies' $30 mn Series B round

TMT

ValueQuest leads CoreEL Technologies' $30 mn Series B round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW