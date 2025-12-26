Coforge inks $2.35 bn deal to acquire Advent, Warburg-backed Encora

Credit: 123RF.com

Indian IT services provider Coforge said on Friday it would acquire U.S.-based AI firm Encora from private equity groups Advent International and Warburg Pincus at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion.

The acquisition will give Coforge a stronger foothold in the AI-led services segment, the company said, adding that the business is likely to deliver $2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year to March 2027.

Coforge said it will fund the equity value of the deal, worth $1.89 billion, through the issue of preference shares, which will give Encora shareholders a 20% stake in the Indian firm.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments