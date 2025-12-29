Flashback 2025: Top technology M&As and PE/VC deals of the year

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

India’s technology sector in 2025 showed a clear split in capital allocation, with private equity and venture investors backing scaled healthcare, fintech, and enterprise platforms, while strategic buyers drove consolidation across IT services and digital transformation. Compared with the consumer-led surge seen in 2023 and early 2024, this year marked a ......