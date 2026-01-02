Bottomline: 360 ONE-backed CoreEL accelerates revenue, profitability growth

Premium Credit: Pixabay

360 One Asset-backed high-end electronics design and manufacturing firm has strengthened its financials, with significant revenue growth and multiplying profits, VCCircle has learnt. The electronics maker, which primarily caters to aerospace and defence startups, posted over 30% year-on-year jump in revenue to Rs 326 crore in FY25 from about Rs 250 ......