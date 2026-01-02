Inflexor Ventures looks to exit two portfolio firms, eyes new fund’s first close

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Technology-focused venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures is actively looking at exiting at least two portfolio companies via stake sales to strategic players, a person aware of its plans told VCCircle. The monetisation plans come even as the VC firm gears up for the first close of its third fund by early January 2026 ......