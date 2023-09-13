ThinkMetal, Salt Oral Care raise pre-seed capital

Sabyasachi Ghosh, co-founder and chief executive officer, ThinkMetal

Deeptech startup ThinkMetal and hygiene brand Salt Oral Care, on Wednesday said they have raised early-stage funding.

Deeptech hardware startup ThinkMetal secured $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in a pre-seed funding round, led by early-stage venture capital backer 100X.VC. The round also saw participation from listed company SAT Industries; angel investors KRS Jamwal and Uday Sodhi.

Founded in 2021 by Sabyasachi Ghosh and Arushi Sharma, ThinkMetal offers a compact metal 3D printer. It is a startup that develops its hardware and software solutions for end-to-end metal 3D printing.

According to a statement, this capital will be used for product development, specifically to improve its e-compact metal 3-dimensional (3D) printer.

"We aim to target tier-I toolmakers and prototype manufacturers serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This strategic approach translates to a total addressable market (TAM) of approximately $700 million. We are currently improving our capacity to do trials and pilots with various manufacturing companies,” said Ghosh, co-founder and chief executive officer, ThinkMetal.

Oral care and hygiene brand Salt Oral Care raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding at a valuation of $2.1 million (Rs 18 crore).

The round was led by orthodontist Viraj Doshi and also saw participation from a host of other undisclosed angel investors.

The brand will use the fresh funding to improve its manufacturing capabilities as well as direct it towards marketing initiatives. It also plans to expand its product offerings as well as its geographical reach.

Founded by Karanraj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, Salt Oral Care offers a range of products which it claims are made from all-natural ingredients sourced from forests and other organic sources.

"We're allocating resources strategically, not only for manufacturing excellence but also for the marketing automation," said Viraj Kapur, co-founder, Salt Oral Care.

