The Money Club, Terractive, Atmosphere, Medial score early-stage funding

Nilesh Rathod, CEO and co-founder, Atmosphere

The Money Club, Terractive, Atmosphere, and Medial received early-stage cheques from various investors, the companies said.

Fintech platform The Money Club, which provides on-demand liquidity, has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.2 crore) in a Series A round led by Prudent Investment Managers.

Advertisement

Existing investors such as Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture, Z21 Ventures and Supermorepheus also took part in the round, while new investors, including HNIs from Singapore and Dubai, along with 1Crowd AIF joined in, the Noida-based company said.

The Money Club, founded in 2018 by Manuraj Jain, provides a digital platform that offers its new-to-credit users on-demand liquidity without any physical paperwork. It claims to provide financing to low-income populations who face significant barriers in accessing traditional financial products.

Advertisement

Mumbai-based startup Terractive has raised Rs 8 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures and DeVC, Matrix Partners-managed founders' collective.

Lifestyle apparel brand will use the funds to accelerate development of fabric and enhance product innovation, it said in a statement.

Terractive sells active lifestyle products like TerraSoft and CoolKnit. The company was founded last year by sisters Raena and Rahee Ambani-Choksi. It claims to have a customer base of over 25,000.

Advertisement

Mumbai-based Atmosphere, a designer of bespoke retail and workspace fit-outs, secured Rs 5 crore in a seed investment round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle, a furniture company.

Atmosphere plans to expand its offerings in the premium retail, hospitality, and workplace "Design & Build" segments.

Advertisement

Atmosphere is also launching a design lab to develop intricate design capabilities and streamline production, the company said.

Professional social media startup Medial has raised $500,000 in an investment round led by Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital), a fund established by Rajvardhan Mohite and Sayan Ghosh, a former IFC executive .

Advertisement

This is Medial's second funding round in 2024. in January, the Bengaluru-based firm secured $120,000 during its pre-seed round led by FirstCheque VC.

Medial said it will use the fresh capital to create an integrated professional ecosystem focused on building connections, career growth, and relevant content for the startup and tech community.

The platform was founded by Niket Raj Dwivedi, Aishwarya Raj Pandey, Prateek Kaien, and Harsh Dwivedi.

Share article on Leave Your Comments