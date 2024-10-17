Tetr College launches fund to back student entrepreneurs

Pratham Mittal, founder, Tetr College of Business

Tetr College of Business Thursday said it is launching ‘Tetr - Under 20’, a fund to back student entrepreneurs to help ‘support next generation of business leaders’.

Tetr will be the sole investor and put in about $10 million into the fund. The initial cheque sizes will range from $10,000 to $100,000.

The fund will invest in at least 20 ideas with a sector-agnostic approach, it said in a statement. These will include areas like artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, sustainability, D2C, healthcare and more.

Advertisement

“The investments will have a global focus, aligning with Tetr College's vision as a global business school. The fund is open to students under 20 worldwide, supporting ventures that reflect the changing landscape of business and technology,” it said.

“Traditionally, VCs look for established businesses and teams with proven track records. For young entrepreneurs, however, we only look for passion, willingness to learn and adapt, and the ability to build and test their ideas with real users,” said Manoj Kohli, former head of SoftBank India, who will be part of the team leading the fund.

“There are many examples of successful entrepreneurs who started early and changed the world,” he added.

Advertisement

The other members of the fund include Viney Sawhney, a professor at Harvard University; Tetr founder Pratham Mittal; Nitin Gaur, previously advisory board member at Stanford University; Mihir Mankar, a professor at Harvard University, and Debesh Sharma, founder and chief executive of MetaFora.

Share article on Leave Your Comments