Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Premium

Singapore state investment firm Temasek has consolidated its India healthcare portfolio as it sold its stake in Kolkata-based Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd to Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals, churning out more than two-fold return on its investment in less than two-and-a-half years. Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals said Monday it has bought an 87% ......