Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 29 Apr 2024
Premium
Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Singapore state investment firm Temasek has consolidated its India healthcare portfolio as it sold its stake in Kolkata-based Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd to Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals, churning out more than two-fold return on its investment in less than two-and-a-half years. Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals said Monday it has bought an 87% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Healthcare

Temasek nets over 2x via swift India portfolio roll-up transaction

Advent International to invest $296 mn in Apollo Hospital unit

Healthcare

Advent International to invest $296 mn in Apollo Hospital unit

Premium
Searchlight: TCG Lifesciences' topline may take hit on slowing ops in subsidiaries

Healthcare

Searchlight: TCG Lifesciences' topline may take hit on slowing ops in subsidiaries

Saudi Arabia's healthcare group Fakeeh Care announces IPO

Healthcare

Saudi Arabia's healthcare group Fakeeh Care announces IPO

Premium
Sun Pharma-backed medtech startup EzeRx in talks with VCs, top PSU for funding

Healthcare

Sun Pharma-backed medtech startup EzeRx in talks with VCs, top PSU for funding

Premium
Global PE, pension funds eyeing minority stake in Max India unit

Healthcare

Global PE, pension funds eyeing minority stake in Max India unit

Advertisement