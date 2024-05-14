Mahindra PE arm makes an exit as its healthcare bet gets new PE backer

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mahindra Partners, the private equity arm of diversified Mahindra Group, has got a complete exit from a five-year-old healthcare bet as the portfolio company has roped in a new backer with a total investment of $100 million (Rs 835 crore), which includes both primary and secondary components. As per VCCircle estimates, ......