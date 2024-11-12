TDK Ventures ropes in former Ola exec to head India investments

Premium Ravi Jain, investment director, TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer TDK Corporation, has roped in a former Ola executive to head its India investments. The firm, which was established in 2019 and invests in startups that work in the materials science, energy and deep-tech space, has appointed Ravi Jain, the ......