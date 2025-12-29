Kedaara Capital strengthens bench with firm-wide promotions

Premium
Homegrown investment firm Kedaara Capital, which primarily makes private equity bets but has also recently begun investing through its public markets vehicle, has carried out a broad round of internal promotions as it strengthens its leadership bench across investment and portfolio support functions. Founded in 2012 by Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.