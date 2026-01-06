Tata Capital’s healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare and life sciences-focused private equity arm of financial services company Tata Capital Ltd, has hired a former LeapFrog Investments executive as a partner, VCCircle has learnt. The private equity firm, which started the fundraising exercise of its third investment vehicle in August last year, has ......