Tata Capital’s healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Tata Capital’s healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner

Tata Capital’s healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner

By Roshan Abraham

  • 06 Jan 2026
Premium
Tata Capital’s healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner
Credit: 123RF.com

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare and life sciences-focused private equity arm of financial services company Tata Capital Ltd, has hired a former LeapFrog Investments executive as a partner, VCCircle has learnt. The private equity firm, which started the fundraising exercise of its third investment vehicle in August last year, has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner

People

Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner

Premium
Flashback 2025: Blackstone's hirings, Peak XV's exits and other PE/VC people moves

People

Flashback 2025: Blackstone's hirings, Peak XV's exits and other PE/VC people moves

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Infrastructure

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Premium
Kedaara Capital strengthens bench with firm-wide promotions

People

Kedaara Capital strengthens bench with firm-wide promotions

Premium
PhonePe backer General Atlantic elevates two India-based executives

People

PhonePe backer General Atlantic elevates two India-based executives

Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as group finance chief

People

Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as group finance chief

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW