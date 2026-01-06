Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

​Elev8 Venture Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm backed by multi‑stage venture investing platform Venture Catalysts, has hired a former executive at global VC firm Eight Roads Ventures to beef up its top deck. The Bengaluru-based investment firm, which was set up by former Kae Capital partner Navin Honagudi and closed ......