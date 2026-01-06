Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner

Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Jan 2026
Premium
Elev8 Venture appoints former Eight Roads exec as partner
Credit: Thinkstock

​Elev8 Venture Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm backed by multi‑stage venture investing platform Venture Catalysts, has hired a former executive at global VC firm Eight Roads Ventures to beef up its top deck.  The Bengaluru-based investment firm, which was set up by former Kae Capital partner Navin Honagudi and closed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Tata Capital's healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner

People

Tata Capital's healthcare PE arm hires former LeapFrog exec as partner

Premium
Flashback 2025: Blackstone's hirings, Peak XV's exits and other PE/VC people moves

People

Flashback 2025: Blackstone's hirings, Peak XV's exits and other PE/VC people moves

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Infrastructure

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Premium
Kedaara Capital strengthens bench with firm-wide promotions

People

Kedaara Capital strengthens bench with firm-wide promotions

Premium
PhonePe backer General Atlantic elevates two India-based executives

People

PhonePe backer General Atlantic elevates two India-based executives

Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as group finance chief

People

Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as group finance chief

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW