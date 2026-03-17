Steadview Capital appoints Maneesh Menon as India director
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Steadview Capital appoints Maneesh Menon as India director

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 17 Mar 2026
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Steadview Capital appoints Maneesh Menon as India director
Maneesh Menon

Global hedge fund Steadview Capital has appointed former Eight Roads Ventures executive Maneesh Menon as director for India operations, a company spokesperson said.

In his previous role, Menon served as a principal at Eight Roads Ventures, where he led early-stage investments across software, enterprise, consumer, and fintech sectors. Prior to that, he worked at Bain & Company.

Menon replaces Puneet Kumar, who exited the firm in October 2025. Kumar has since joined Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) as chief executive officer.

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Separately, Steadview appointed Himanshu Jain as principal in its India investment team in January. Earlier, Jain served as director at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India.

Founded in 2009, the London-headquartered firm invests across public equities, and early- and growth-stage private companies in the US and India. It manages assets worth about $3 billion, according to VCCEdge, the data and research platform of VCCircle.

The firm focuses on sectors such as healthcare, enterprise solutions, retail, gaming, financial services, education, media, travel, consumer services, and food and beverages. Its institutional investors include hedge funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds.

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The appointments come as Steadview looks to launch its maiden India-registered private equity fund. Last month, VCCircle reported that the firm plans to apply for a Category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The fund will focus on providing early growth-stage capital across sectors such as consumer, fintech, deeptech, and artificial intelligence.

Steadview, which has offices in San Francisco, Mumbai, London, and New York, has invested in over 50 companies. In India, its notable investments include PB Fintech, Delhivery, and Lenskart. Globally, its investments include brain-computer interface company Precision Neuroscience.

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Steadview CapitalEight Roads VenturesManeesh MenonBain and CoMirae Asset Venture Investments (India)

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