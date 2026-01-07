Filter Capital elevates two execs to expand senior team

Zareer Shroff (left) and Ritika Goyal | Credit: Filter Capital/LinkedIn

Filter Capital, the growth-stage-focused investment firm set up by former top executives of private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Multiples PE, has promoted two of its executives.

The investment firm, which raised Rs 800 crore ($890 million) for the final close of its Filter Capital India Fund I, has elevated Zareer Shroff and Ritika Goyal to the positions of managing director and principal, respectively.

Shroff had joined Filter Capital in May 2023 as principal. Previously, he worked with Mayfield India for nearly nine years. He also worked at GenNext Ventures, which is now a defunct venture capital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Advertisement

Goyal joined Filter Capital in October 2023 as vice president. Prior to joining the investment firm, she was the senior director of M&A and strategy at autonomous finance platform HighRadius. In the past, she has been associated with Boston Consulting Group, Z47 (erstwhile Matrix Partners India), the Parthenon Group, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Filter Capital participates in Series B and Series C funding rounds in growth-stage, technology-led companies across sectors such as technology services, software as a service, consumer, business-to-business, and fintech.

The firm’s portfolio companies include Capillary Technologies, a global loyalty management SaaS platform; Chalo, a bus ticketing and tracking platform; Loadshare, a last-mile logistics provider for e-commerce; THB, a healthcare sales and marketing SaaS platform serving Asia and the Middle East; and M1xchange, a supply chain finance platform.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments