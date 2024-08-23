Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 23 Aug 2024
Premium
Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund
Ahmed Alaa El Guindy (left) and Youssef Ahmed Ayoub, founding partners at Tanmiya | Credit: Tanmiya

Tanmiya Capital Ventures, an Egypt-focused private equity firm that backs growth-stage mid-cap companies, is likely to secure investment commitment from the largest global financial institution for its second outing.  The Cairo-headquartered PE firm, which is raising $150 million for its second fund Tanmiya Capital Ventures Fund II, is likely to onboard ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

Finance

Tanmiya Capital Ventures taps financial institution for second fund

Bank of Singapore sees Middle East accounting for a fifth of assets over 3 to 5 years

Finance

Bank of Singapore sees Middle East accounting for a fifth of assets over 3 to 5 years

SoftBank-backed Swiggy looking at $15 bn valuation for upcoming IPO

Finance

SoftBank-backed Swiggy looking at $15 bn valuation for upcoming IPO

Amazon Smbhav Venture doubles up on NBFC platform axio

Finance

Amazon Smbhav Venture doubles up on NBFC platform axio

Premium
ADM Capital's Sabita Prakash on the Smart City initiative, focus on ESG and more

Finance

ADM Capital's Sabita Prakash on the Smart City initiative, focus on ESG and more

Pro
Ares Asia sets eyes on full exit with robust returns from India bet

Finance

Ares Asia sets eyes on full exit with robust returns from India bet

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW