Table Space names two co-founders as co-CEOs after founder’s death

Table Space said Tuesday it has named co-founders Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra as co-chief executives of the managed workspace operator, effective immediately.

The appointment comes more than two weeks after founder Amit Banerji, who served as the chairman and CEO of the Bengaluru-based startup, died of a heart attack on January 6, adding to a list of founders and investors lost too soon.

Chopra previously served as vice-chairman at Table Space and led its strategic market expansions and core product propositions. He also helmed the company's offerings like Suites - a premium, ready-to-move-in enterprise-managed offices. Chopra will also chair the company’s board of directors.

Mehra was president at Table Space before the appointment. The company said in a statement that Mehra helped Table Space bring some major global companies to India by offering customised workspace solutions. He works on business development and scaling operations at Table Space.

The company was founded in 2017 by Banerji, Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra, chief strategy officer Srinivas Prasad, COO and Table Space Services CEO Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, Table Space Constructions CEO Anurag Tyagi, chief sales officer Nitish Bhasin, and executive director sales Anamika Gupta.

As of December 2024, its portfolio includes 100.5 lakh sq. ft of custom workspaces for enterprises, with over 70 centres across seven key cities in India.

According to media reports, Table Space was planning an initial public offering this year and aiming for a valuation of $2.5 billion and had hired Axis Capital as a bookrunner for the public listing.

The company has raised around $330 million across several rounds, including a $300 million commitment from alternative investment firm Hillhouse Capital.

