How HDFC’s real estate PE unit valued Mumbai developer Runwal in pre-IPO deal

Pro Credit: VCCircle

Mumbai-based Runwal Enterprises Ltd, which counts a real estate private equity fund managed by HDFC Capital in its cap table, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue of the real estate developer ......