KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Premium
US-based private equity giant KKR & Co. could look to partially exit its investment in an Indian storage and supply chain services provider as the company is reviving plans for an initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. KKR, which acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-headquartered logistics ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.