Vivek Oberoi’s BNW Developments rolls out real estate fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 11 Dec 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

BNW Developments, a Dubai-based real estate developer co-founded by actor Vivek Oberoi, has partnered with United Arab Emirates-based business-growth and investment firm Enlightened Minds to launch a real-estate focused fund. 

The BNW Real Estate Fund has a target corpus of $300 million (Rs 2,711 crore) and has already secured $27 million in commitments on its launch day.

The fund will support premium real estate development across the UAE, the company said. 

“With the launch of BNW Real Estate Fund, we are scaling our vision to deliver developments that are not only innovative and investment-strong, but also meaningful to the communities they serve. We are confident that this collaboration will fast-track our ambition to redefine the future of real estate in the region,” said Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments

The fund will deploy capital across three key areas: land acquisition in high-growth, strategically located markets; last-mile and completion financing for near-delivery projects; and the development of branded, purpose-built real estate assets aligned with current end-user needs. 

BNW Developments focuses on luxury and high-end residential and mixed-use projects in the UAE, with a portfolio valued at over AED 32 billion ($8.7 billion) in gross development value. The firm is led by Aggarwal and co-founder Oberoi.

“This partnership is a statement of intent. With the launch of the fund, we are investing in outcomes, growth, and the future of the UAE. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for BNW, one built on scale, speed, and clarity,” said Oberoi, who is also the managing director. “This is more than capital deployment; it is a new era of development, driven by purpose and performance. We are building momentum that will shape markets, create value, and redefine the possibilities.”

Dubai-headquartered Enlightened Minds works with companies expanding into the Middle East and North Africa region, investing in revenue-generating companies and supporting them with operations, market entry, administration, and licensing. Its focus areas include marketing and media,  lifestyle, health and wellness, learning and development, next-gen technologies; and general Investments.

The fund aims to attract international investors looking to participate in UAE’s branded luxury real estate market and offers a range of capital deployment and ticket size options, said Sandeep Agarwal, real estate advisor at BNW Developments, in a LinkedIn post. 

