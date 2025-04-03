IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 03 Apr 2025
Premium
IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Beijing-based multilateral development bank Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, are seeking to exit an Indian roads-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   AIIB and IFC are looking to exit their six-year-old ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Infrastructure

KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Pro
How HDFC's real estate PE unit valued Mumbai developer Runwal in pre-IPO deal

Infrastructure

How HDFC's real estate PE unit valued Mumbai developer Runwal in pre-IPO deal

PE-backed IndiQube, Ganesh Consumer's IPO plans move ahead; EAAA Alts hits a hurdle

Consumer

PE-backed IndiQube, Ganesh Consumer's IPO plans move ahead; EAAA Alts hits a hurdle

Premium
Greenzo Energy in talks with investors for Series A funding

Infrastructure

Greenzo Energy in talks with investors for Series A funding

Canadian pension funds CPPIB, OTPP invest another $485 mn in NHAI InvIT

Infrastructure

Canadian pension funds CPPIB, OTPP invest another $485 mn in NHAI InvIT

GIC sells stake in decade-old joint venture with DLF

Infrastructure

GIC sells stake in decade-old joint venture with DLF

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW