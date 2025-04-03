IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Beijing-based multilateral development bank Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, are seeking to exit an Indian roads-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), two people aware of the development told VCCircle. AIIB and IFC are looking to exit their six-year-old ......