Neo Alternative invests in Hyderabad residential project
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Neo Alternative invests in Hyderabad residential project

By Swet Sarika

  • 29 Apr 2026
  • Listen to Story
Neo Alternative invests in Hyderabad residential project

Neo Alternative Asset Managers, the asset management arm of Neo Group, has committed structured debt financing of Rs 300 crore ($31.6 million) to VRise Developers for a residential project in Hyderabad.

The funding will be directed towards accelerating construction of the Atlantis project, located in Hyderabad’s Narsingi area, Neo Alternative said in a statement.

VRise, part of the Vasavi Group, said it has also mobilised additional construction resources, fast-tracked procurement and aligned its project management teams to drive execution across the development. The Atlantis is a high-rise gated community comprising eight towers of 45 floors each with 2,199 residences. 

Advertisement

Neo Alternative said Hyderabad continues to show “strong fundamentals” across residential demand, infrastructure growth and employment-led housing consumption. “Our commitment reflects our conviction in the project, the developer’s execution intent and the depth of Hyderabad’s real estate market,” it said.

Neo is a wealth and asset management firm catering to wealthy individuals and multi-family offices. It is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV Partners, Japanese bank MUFG, and New York-based Euclidean Capital. Recently, it received an investment from the TVS Group. 

Neo Alternative, the asset management arm of Neo Group, offers private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate strategies. Earlier this month, it said it had brought on board former executives of WSB Partners to set up its real investment investment vertical.

Advertisement
Neo Alternative Asset ManagersNeo groupVasavi Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Fractional ownership platform Strata exits industrial asset, tops returns target

Infrastructure

Fractional ownership platform Strata exits industrial asset, tops returns target

KSH Infra plans industrial, logistics-focussed fund

Infrastructure

KSH Infra plans industrial, logistics-focussed fund

Premium
Eversource mulls reviving sale process for Radiance Renewables

Infrastructure

Eversource mulls reviving sale process for Radiance Renewables

Premium
Blackstone to pull out over $100 mn from India real estate portfolio

Infrastructure

Blackstone to pull out over $100 mn from India real estate portfolio

Allianz Global Investors gets $270 mn for Asian infra credit fund

Infrastructure

Allianz Global Investors gets $270 mn for Asian infra credit fund

Pro
How was Morgan Stanley Real Estate's exit from India warehousing asset?

Infrastructure

How was Morgan Stanley Real Estate's exit from India warehousing asset?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW