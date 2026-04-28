KSH Infra plans industrial, logistics-focussed fund

Credit: 123RF.com

Sustainable industrial and logistics infrastructure developer KSH Infra is planning to set up an alternative investment fund (AIF) to invest in assets across western and southern India.

The firm is targeting a corpus of Rs 1,250 crore ($132 million) for the Category-II AIF, along with an additional Rs 500 crore through co-investments, according to a company statement.

The fund will focus on greenfield Grade A industrial and logistics assets in these regions.

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KSH Infra has appointed former Welspun One executive Shailesh Agrawal as head of fund management for the proposed platform. He brings over 15 years of experience across fund management, private equity advisory, and corporate strategy, having worked with firms such as Bain & Company, Alvarez & Marsal, and the Tata Group.

“Development capital, deployed with underwriting discipline and operating expertise, can generate compelling risk-adjusted returns,” Agrawal said. “KSH Infra’s operating expertise, development track record, prior experience of working with institutional investors and focus on industrial tenants provide a solid foundation to build a differentiated institutional platform,” he added.

KSH Infra, part of the diversified KSH Group, is currently developing around 3 million square feet and plans to add over 10 million sq ft across major industrial corridors by 2030, the statement said.

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The company has in the past partnered with global institutions such as Pacific Century Group, Morgan Stanley, Mapletree, and Indospace, executing projects spanning 7 million sq ft with total investments of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In October 2025, it partnered with WSB Real Estate Partners and co-investors to develop a 50-acre industrial and logistics park in Hosur, Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs 475 crore.

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