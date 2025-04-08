SVC promotes key finance executive to CFO

Premium Hamad Alkharashi, chief financial officer, Saudi Venture Capital

Riyadh’s state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC), which manages assets worth $3 billion, has promoted Hamad Alkharashi, its senior finance director, to chief financial officer. In his new role, Alkharashi will oversee SVC's financial strategy as the organization deploys capital in both funds and direct investments. This aligns with SVC’s objective of ......