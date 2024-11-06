Sundaram Alternates sets sight on second performing credit fund’s first close

Premium Karthik Athreya, director and head-strategy for alternative credit, Sundaram Alternates

Chennai-based alternative investment firm Sundaram Alternates is looking to mark the first close of its second corporate credit fund by the end of this year, a top executive told VCCircle. The asset management arm of Sundaram Finance launched the Performing Credit Opportunities Fund – Series I (PCOF – I), a close-ended ......