Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
A panel at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024 deliberated about the challenges faced by general as well as limited partners due to insufficient due dilligence and inadequate assessment of fund managers. “Several companies fail because investors overlook thorough due diligence, relying on their familiarity with founders and accepting metrics at ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.