  Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Feb 2024
Strong due diligence a must for private market: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit
Vishesh Narang, head of UK Paints India family office; Arti Gupta, CIO, Anikarth Ventures

A panel at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024 deliberated about the challenges faced by general as well as limited partners due to insufficient due dilligence and inadequate assessment of fund managers.  “Several companies fail because investors overlook thorough due diligence, relying on their familiarity with founders and accepting metrics at ......

