Stride Ventures targets $300 mn for fourth fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Stride Ventures targets $300 mn for fourth fund

Stride Ventures targets $300 mn for fourth fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 10 Dec 2024
Stride Ventures targets $300 mn for fourth fund
Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures

Venture debt firm Stride Ventures, which finished fundraising for its third vehicle in May this year missing its initial target, Tuesday said it has launched its fourth flagship vehicle aiming to raise $300 million (over Rs 2,500 crore).   

The firm, which has previously backed startups such as BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, and Battery Smart among others, is targeting to raise about 81% higher corpus than its previous fund that it closed at $165 million.  

For its previous fund, Stride was initially looking to raise $200 million, but ended with a lower corpus amid a muted market, managing partner Apoorva Sharma had said at the time.  

Advertisement

The latest fund will back startups and businesses with ‘tailored financial solutions across diverse sectors and geographies’, Stride said in a statement.  

“This milestone is not just about the numbers—it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance in India and beyond,” said Sharma.  

The five-year-old firm provides venture debt to startups in high-growth sectors such as consumer internet, finTech, SaaS, and B2B platforms. Usually a supplement to equity financing, venture debt refers to a variety of debt financing products, specifically applicable to venture capital-backed companies.  

Advertisement

In 2022, the firm had  raised over $200 million for its second flagship venture debt fund that had exceeded target. The debut fund launched in 2019 had raised about $50 million from investors.  

The fund also said it has surpassed $1 billion in venture debt commitments. Further, it has returned the capital from its first fund with ‘best performing returns’ to its investors that included banks and high-net worth individuals. 

“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India’s startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures

Advertisement
Stride Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former Indian cricketer sets up sports-focused VC fund in Abu Dhabi

Finance

Former Indian cricketer sets up sports-focused VC fund in Abu Dhabi

Premium
Former Indian cricketer set to start new innings with VC fund for sports ventures

Finance

Former Indian cricketer set to start new innings with VC fund for sports ventures

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals

Finance

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals

US' Golub Capital to set up base in Abu Dhabi

Finance

US' Golub Capital to set up base in Abu Dhabi

Pro
How is Blackstone's bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?

Finance

How is Blackstone's bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?

Edelweiss Alternatives files draft papers for IPO, looks to raise nearly $177 mn

Finance

Edelweiss Alternatives files draft papers for IPO, looks to raise nearly $177 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW