Startups MoneyPlanned, ParkMate raise funding

Fintech startup MoneyPlanned on Monday said it has raised over Rs 2.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Expert Dojo, Joseph R Saviano (Partner at Dot Capital), Sameer Khan (Executive Director Corporate Treasury, DBS Bank, Singapore) along with other strategic angel investors.

The firm plans to use the fresh funds towards marketing and acquisition, deepening tech infrastructure and expanding tech and business teams.

Founded by Sameer Shashank Gattupalli and Nikhila Putcha in 2020, MoneyPlanned is a platform that offers comprehensive financial goal planning, automated advice across asset classes, simple and easy transactions along with financial footprint consolidation.

“Our mission is to create the best platform for automating financial fitness and to enable unparalleled access to a modern ecosystem of financial products and services,” said Gattupalli.

“India has a large base of salaried people with more youngsters joining the workforce every year. Financial planning is not a luxury anymore but a necessity, that's one of the biggest learning from the Covid pandemic. Thus, from a market opportunity perspective, MoneyPlanned’s platform is built to offer a personalised service at scale,”said Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

ParkMate

Smart parking solutions platform ParkMate has secured an undisclosed amount of funding led by We Founder Circle.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh proceeds for team expansion and technology development.

ParkMate allows one to pay for parking without having to use a pay machine or display a ticket on windshield. “Our technology and innovation are what we believe in, and now with WFCs guidance, we are sure to grow in the right direction. We are confident that this investment will pay off and contribute to our mission and help us scale quickly” said Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, co-founder and chief executive officer, ParkMate.

“Most Indian cities have unmanaged and haphazard parking, forcing citizens to park any type of vehicle in any location and in any direction. With ParkMate’s solutions, the parking system can be altered in a significant way, providing considerable benefits to society. At WFC, we promise to assist the start-up in all phases of development including business strategy, community building and connecting with skilled business mentors,” said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder of We Founder Circle.

