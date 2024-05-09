Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 09 May 2024
Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding
(L-R) Subhajit Manna, Subhasis Mukhopadhyay and Partha Das, co-founders, Treacle

Tyre re-engineering startup Regrip and cybersecurity startup Treacle secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.  

Regrip  

Regrip has raised $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) in a funding round led by Qatar-based venture capital firm Sirious One along with Inflection Point Ventures and Let's Venture.   

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from angel investors like EaseMyTrip’s co-founder Rikant Pitti, Shobitam’s co-founder Aparna Thyagarajan, Bombay Chemical & Rubber Product's managing partner Vishal Jhunjhunwala and TIE Angels chairman Mahavir Pratap Sharma.  

The funds will be used to expand Regrip’s presence and improve its collection network for discarded tires.   

Founded by Tushar Suhalka Regrip aims to build a network of discarded tire collection centers, along with its solution to predict the life and price of old tires.  

Advertisement

The round also saw its seed round investor IIMA Angels exiting. The details of the exit were, however, not disclosed.  

Treacle  

Treacle has raised $478,991 (Rs 4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage investment firm Inflection Point Ventures.   

Advertisement

The funds will be utilised to improve its technical and business development, marketing and office expenses and expansion in the Indian market.  

Founded in 2021 by Subhasis Mukhopadhyay, Subhajit Manna and Partha Das, Treacle was incubated from the IHub program at FIRST, IIT Kanpur. Treacle’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based deception technology forms the major part of its defensive cyber security solutions, which protects by analyzing attacker behavior, diverting them into mirage networks, and issuing early warnings to security operations center (SOC) analysts.   

Additionally, the implementation of an AI-based early warning system improves its capability to identify threats.  

Advertisement
RegripTreacleInflection Point VenturesSirious One

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

TMT

Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

TMT

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

TMT

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

TMT

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Finance

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Premium
Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Healthcare

Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Advertisement