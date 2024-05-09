Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

By Dilasha Seth

  • 09 May 2024
Premium
Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing
Marlon Chigwende, managing partner, Admaius Partners

Admaius Capital Partners, a pan-Africa focussed private equity firm has struck a fourth deal from its inaugural $250-million investment vehicle, in a Rwandan telecom tower infrastructure company, it is gathered.    The Rwanda-based PE firm, which has offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, and London, picked a majority stake in TRES Infrastructure from ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

TMT

Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

TMT

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

TMT

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

TMT

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Finance

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Premium
Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Healthcare

Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Advertisement