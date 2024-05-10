Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn

Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn

Indian companies raised a lower amount of capital this week compared with the previous five-day period as only a handful of big-ticket deals were announced. The value of a key transaction remained undisclosed, keeping the overall funding value lower.  This week, private companies cumulatively secured about $432 million, about 23% lower than ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn

TMT

Deals Digest: Funding level drops week-on-week but stays strong at over $400 mn

Premium
Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

TMT

Pan-African private equity firm Admaius strikes fourth bet from first outing

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

TMT

Regrip, Treacle secure early-stage funding

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

TMT

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire US firm Aureus

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

TMT

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Finance

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Advertisement