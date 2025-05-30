Stakeboat-backed DiFACTO, Blume-backed KiranaPro ink M&A deals

(L-R): Yogesh Kumar, Ajay Gopalswamy and Anil Kumar Satapathy, co-founders, DiFACTO

Robotics and automation solutions company DiFACTO, backed by Stakeboat Capital, said on Friday that it has acquired the RoboFinish division of engineering firm Grind Master, along with its associated intellectual property rights. Meanwhile, KiranaPro, supported by Blume Ventures and other investors, has completed its second acquisition of the year.

The financial terms of the DiFACTO deal were not disclosed.

DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd, founded in 2007 by Ajay Gopalswamy, Yogesh Kumar, and Anil Satapathy, said the acquisition will strengthen its position in manufacturing robotic tools for applications like grinding and fettling.

“The RoboFinish portfolio presents significant synergies with our existing offerings, strengthening our position in the market. DiFACTO will continue to support RoboFinish’s existing users through its customer-focused engineering team,” said Ajay Gopalaswamy, founder and CEO of DiFACTO.

DiFACTO provides advanced robotic systems and automation services for various industries, such as automotive, foundry, machine tools, transportation, electrical machinery, and consumer goods. It has two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Pune, and a sales and service office in Gurugram. The company also has a wholly-owned subsidiary in Michigan, US.

Last year, DiFACTO raised $4.8 million (Rs 41.1 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Stakeboat Capital.

Meanwhile, Grind Master, founded in 1984 by Milind Kelkar and Mohini Kelkar, provides metal-finishing solutions for the automotive and general engineering industries. Its RoboFinish division, established 14 years ago, develops technologies like robotic grinding, finishing, deburring, and machining.

KiranaPro

Quick-commerce platform KiranaPro announced its acquisition of augmented reality startup Likeo. A spokesperson said the startup was acquired for $1 million in an all-stock deal, marking KiranaPro’s second acquisition of the year. Earlier this year, the company had acquired hyperlocal grocery delivery platform Joper.app, which connects small stores with customers.

With the latest acquisition, KiranaPro aims to integrate Likeo’s immersive trial room experience (which enables trying out apparel, jewellery, and eyewear) into BLACK, its fashion-focused platform designed for Gen Z and tech-savvy consumers. The immersive trial room experience will be launched for BLACK users in the coming weeks, with early access for fashion and accessories categories.

KiranaPro further said that Likeo’s founder and CEO Saurav Kumar will assume a key leadership role at the company to drive AI and visual computing initiatives.

Founded by Deepak Ravindran, KiranaPro enables 10-minute deliveries for kirana stores, using a no-commission, ad-led revenue model. The company has in recent months secured early-stage funding from a mix of angel investors and venture capital firms, including TurboStart, Unpopular Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Snow Leopard Ventures, badminton player PV Sindhu, investor Arjun Vaidya, among others.

