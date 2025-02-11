Bold Care, four others snag funding; KiranaPro buys hyperlocal delivery app

Bold Care founders with actor and investor Ranveer Singh (middle)

Sexual health startup Bold Care, electric vehicle battery maker The Energy Company, home and kitchenware brand Honest Home and two other startups have raised early-stage funding while quick commerce startup KiranaPro snapped up a grocery delivery platform, the companies said Tuesday.

Bold Care, a sexual health and wellness brand, has secured $5 million (about Rs 43 crore) in its Series A funding round from Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, CaratLane founders Mithun and Siddhartha Sacheti, Dhanani family of Sayaji Hotels and AVT Group.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-based startup also attracted investments from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, MGA Ventures LLP, Claris Capital Ltd, NB Ventures and AP Partners in this round, the company said.

It said that it plans to strengthen its R&D capabilities, expand its presence across digital platforms, and introduce products that cater to India’s growing demand for sexual health solutions.

Bold Care, which was launched in 2020 by Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav, claims it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in aggregate revenue run rate. In FY24, the company generated operating revenue of Rs 32.9 crore.

Advertisement

Bold Care, which also counts actor Ranveer Singh as an investor, plans to go beyond tier-I and tier-II cities in India. "We want to now focus on building for the bigger tier-II, tier-III market as well," co-founder Rajat Jadhav told VCCircle.

The Energy Company, a full-stack EV battery provider, has secured $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Siana Capital, Callapina Capital, Z21 Ventures, 1Crowd, and LetsVenture, among others.

Advertisement

The investment raised will be used to scale the company’s battery intelligence platform, Flexi, and its fast-charging battery line for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, FlexiPack.

The company was founded in 2021 by Rahul Lamba, Prashant Rathee, Pratik Somani, and Vinay Karulkar. It develops battery solutions with adaptive management and second-life applications.

Honest Home

Advertisement

The Honest Home Company has secured $800,000 in a pre-Series A round of funding led by Ortella Global Capital, with participation from Anupam Mittal and other angel investor.

The home and kitchenware brand said that the funding will help it scale its operations and expand its product range.

It was founded by Mayank Sisodia, a former senior executive at Hindustan Unilever and Parle. The company is now targeting Rs 100 crore in annualized run rate in the current year. It makes products such as air fresheners, bamboo-based goods, and ecofriendly cleaners.

Advertisement

Markytics.AI

Markytics.AI, an artificial intelligence startup focusing on the financial services sector, has raised $500,000 in a seed round led by AH Ventures Fund, with participation from a group of angel investors.

The capital infusion will help the company accelerate its product development, deepen market reach, and enhance client engagement, according to a statement from the venture capital firm.

The company was founded by Mohit Kokil and Aishwarya Patharkar. It specializes in AI-driven solutions for collections, customer grievance management, marketing, among others.

Croft Beverages

Tea startup Croft Beverages has raised $125,000 in a pre-seed round via a mix of equity and debt led by undisclosed angel investors from the tea, sustainability, IT, and biotech industries.

The company said that the capital raised is being used to set up its first farmer-owned mini-factory near Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. It will also use the money to establish a network of over 100 small farmer-owned factories before 2030.

Croft Beverages was founded by Harish Kannan and claims to provide a sustainable model to support small tea growers by creating a network of tea processing factories said to be owned by farmers.

KiranaPro, a quick commerce platform which raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from several investors in December, has acquired hyperlocal grocery delivery platform Joper.app, which connects small kirana stores with customers.

The acquisition will enhance KiranaPro’s capabilities in vendor acquisition, hyperlocal marketing, and grocery delivery, KiranaPro said in a statement.

Joper was founded by Sumit Gorai. It operates in about 25 cities, including Ranchi, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Mysuru.

Share article on Leave Your Comments