Stackbox, MeshDefend, Game State Labs among 11 startups to bag early funds

(L to R) Ravi Chitloor and Tejas Pandit, founders of MeshDefend

At least 11 startups including logistics startup Stackbox, enterprise data-security focussed MeshDefend, and enterprise-tech provider Game State Labs have secured funding in various early-stage rounds which saw participation from venture capital firms, startup accelerators and individual investos.

Stackbox, a deep-tech supply chain and logistics software-as-a-services (Saas) company, has secured $4 million (around Rs 35 crore) in a funding round, which saw participation from Japanese venture-capital firm Enrission India Capital.

The funding will be used to advance the startup's AI-driven automation roadmap, strengthen product innovation, and deepen reach across sectors and geographies.

Stackbox offers e-commerce and quick commerce companies its AI-driven warehouse management system (WMS) which supports automated warehouses, and a transportation management system (TMS).

MeshDefend has raised $2.3 million (around Rs 20 crore) in a pre-seed funding round after emerging from stealth. The round was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC alongside a group of executives from various cyber security firms and other domains.



The startup said the investment would support the development of MeshDefend’s AI-native operating system for enterprise data infrastructure, accelerate product development, and go-to-market process, among others.

The company also plans to expand its presence in the US and Europe, while deepening strategic partnerships with leading infrastructure vendors.

Founded in 2025 by Tejas Pandit and Ravi Chitloor, MeshDefend claims to be on a mission to make organisations data infrastructure intelligent, autonomous and secure, through a secure platform that can learn, reason and act; and automate tasks and resolve issues.

Game State Labs has raised $2 million (around Rs 17.7 crore) in a seed round co-led by PeerCapital and Neon Fund to expand product development, strengthen its engineering and go-to-market teams, and scale up globally as it reimagines how games understand and engage players.

The startup said it is currently working with early partner studios to deploy its platform across live games. It plans to strengthen integrations with major game engines, expand into new markets, and deepen its AI capabilities over the coming year.

Founded in 2025 by Aashbir Bhatia, Ashwin Ramakrishnan and Jagveer Gandhi, Game State Labs is building the "data-plane" of intelligence for the global gaming industry. Its technology enables gaming studios to develop a deeper understanding of player behaviour using data-plane to provide accurate predictive analytics and deliver hyper-personalization use cases that adapt to each individual player.

Child wellness brand BabyOrgano has raised Rs 20 crore (around $2.26 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investor Sauce.vc.

The company said the funds will be used to accelerate product innovation, strengthen marketing initiatives, and scale up operations with the aim of hitting more than Rs 100 crore revenue by FY27.

Founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Riddhi and Ripul Sharma, BabyOrgano offers "safe and authentic" Ayurvedic wellness products for children. Its offers Ayurvedic products such as Cold Relief Roll-On, Cough Syrup, Sitopaladi Churna, Chocovita Milk Mix, and Ayurvedic gummies.

The Policy Exchange (TPE), which helps people monetise their insurance policies, has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 13 crore) in pre-Series B funding led by True Blue Holding, VLS Finance, and 1Crowd, with participation from a group of angel investors.

The startup said the capital raised will be deployed to strengthen its technology infrastructure, build organizational scale, and drive market awareness.

Founded by Naveen Gupta, Tarun Bahri, and Safia, The Policy Exchange is building an intelligent platform that helps policyholders monetise and manage their insurance policies without losing protection.

Lifestyle brand The Artment has raised Rs 10 Crore (around $1.13 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures as well as through its GIFT City fund IPV International.

The round also saw participation from Siyaram Family Office, ESV, Capitar Ventures and others. The startup said funds raised will be deployed for category and channel expansion, developing further its data-led design platform Art Lab, and launching products.

The Artment was founded in 2019 by Aditya Agarwal and Aanchal Agarwal.

Krieya Beauty & Wellness has secured Rs 7 crore (around $790,000) in its maiden funding round ahead of its launch in third quarter of the current financial year. The round was led by Sauce and Riverwalk Holdings, with participation from Aneesh Sheth, founder of Dr. Sheth’s.

Krieya, founded by Siddharth Sharma, is a beauty and personal care startup that provides skincare, haircare and wellness brands with proprietary formulas.

Health-tech platform MedySeva, which provides tele and in-person doctor consultations in rural and semi urban areas, has raised Rs 4 crore (around $450,000) in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds raised will be deployed to expand its physical plus digital healthcare clinics across tier II and III cities in India, strengthen its telemedicine platform, scale up its digital infra, and drive marketing campaign among other things, the startup said in a statement.

Led by Vishesh Kasliwal, Medyseva combines physical clinics with a robust telemedicine platform. It connects patients with qualified specialists from across the country. It claims to have conducted around 1,00,000 consultations and has tied up with medical colleges to boost its rural healthcare network.

InsightAI has raised Rs 1.1 crore (around $120,000) in pre-seed funding led by startup accelerator PedalStart and angel investors.

The Delhi-based AI-native anti-money laundering investigation startup said it will use proceeds from the round to optimize case investigations for financial institutions, expand its presence across India and the Middle East, and enhance its data protection, auditability, and regional compliance capabilities.



Founded by Akash Chandra and Vivek Kumar, InsightAI offers a proprietary AI-powered models and technology solutions to help banks and financial institutions combat financial fraud and money laundering. It uses edge AI to provide real-time detection of complex fraud patterns, circular transactions, and customer risk.

Spacetech startup ULOOK Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 19 crore (around $2.15 million) in a seed round led by growX ventures and InfoEdge Ventures to develop capabilities in radio-frequency (RF) intelligence.

Founded by Siddhesh Naik and Adheesh Boratkar, Bengaluru-based ULOOK draws on a combined heritage of multiple LEO satellites, extensive UAV swarm deployments, and a High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology demonstrator. The company’s payload suite PulseTrack delivers real-time radio-frequency (RF) situational awareness across small satellites, drones, and high-altitude platforms, enabling applications in maritime domain awareness, dark ship detection, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.

Waste-to-energy startup Sistema.bio has secured an undisclosed amount in funding from Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), an impact fund created by Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The investment will accelerate Sistema.bio’s expansion across India, support the launch of new agricultural and energy solutions, and strengthen the company’s overall growth trajectory, the startup said.

Sistema.bio offers solutions to farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer via biodigester technology, financing, and training. It operates globally in 35 countries across Asia, Africa, and LATAM.

