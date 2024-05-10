Spotlight: Ascent-backed Skanray needs to defy one-trick-pony act to get new investors

Premium A picture of Skanray's Italian subsidiary | Credit: Skanray website

Mysore-based medical device manufacturer Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd recorded robust growth during FY21 amid a raging pandemic but has since struggled to shore up its dwindling finances. So much so that the ventilator maker, which is backed by private equity firm Ascent Capital and counts Strides Pharma founder Arun Kumar ......